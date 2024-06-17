Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 20

MLSsoccer staff

From long-range golazos to stunning individual efforts, Matchday 20 had a little bit of everything – including these AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees.

Noel Buck: The 19-year-old homegrown midfielder maintained the New England Revolution's upward trend with a left-footed stunner in a 3-2 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Denis Bouanga: Bouanga chipped in 2g/1a during LAFC's 3-1 win at Orlando City SC, including a defense-splitting solo effort four minutes from full-time.

Ryan Gauld: Gauld netted a brace in Vancouver's loss at New England, with his second a long-range blast giving him nine goals this season.

Cole Bassett: The homegrown midfielder unleashed a top-corner finish from outside the 18-yard box, helping snap the Colorado Rapids' four-match winless streak with a 2-0 victory over Austin FC.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Matchday

Related Stories

St. Louis CITY's Chris Durkin wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 18
Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday
More News
More News
Houston Dynamo envision Ezequiel Ponce as "focal point"

Houston Dynamo envision Ezequiel Ponce as "focal point"
FC Cincinnati's Yuya Kubo named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

FC Cincinnati's Yuya Kubo named Player of the Matchday
Your Copa América guide: How to sound smart for all 16 teams
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Your Copa América guide: How to sound smart for all 16 teams
Stock Up, Stock Down: Chicago Fire look inspired, St. Louis have sophomore slump
Voices: Sacha Kljestan

Stock Up, Stock Down: Chicago Fire look inspired, St. Louis have sophomore slump
Team of the Matchday: Acosta, Bouanga make MVP case in Matchday 20
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Acosta, Bouanga make MVP case in Matchday 20
Video
Video
Two red cards for Inter Miami? Penalty for Columbus Crew?
6:44
Instant Replay

Two red cards for Inter Miami? Penalty for Columbus Crew?
Player of the Matchday 20: Yuya Kubo
1:29

Player of the Matchday 20: Yuya Kubo
Top-corner golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:51

Top-corner golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 20 in MLS!
26:00

WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 20 in MLS!