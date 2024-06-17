Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 20

From long-range golazos to stunning individual efforts, Matchday 20 had a little bit of everything – including these AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees.
Noel Buck: The 19-year-old homegrown midfielder maintained the New England Revolution's upward trend with a left-footed stunner in a 3-2 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Denis Bouanga: Bouanga chipped in 2g/1a during LAFC's 3-1 win at Orlando City SC, including a defense-splitting solo effort four minutes from full-time.
Ryan Gauld: Gauld netted a brace in Vancouver's loss at New England, with his second a long-range blast giving him nine goals this season.
Cole Bassett: The homegrown midfielder unleashed a top-corner finish from outside the 18-yard box, helping snap the Colorado Rapids' four-match winless streak with a 2-0 victory over Austin FC.