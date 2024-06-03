Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 18

The June international break brings a brief lull in MLS games. But first, fans can vote for which golazo deserves AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 18.
Cristian Arango: Real Salt Lake's No. 9 unleashed a frozen-rope strike from beyond midfield in a 5-1 rout of Austin FC. That kickstarted a hat-trick, leaving the Golden Boot presented by Audi leader with 16g/9a on the season.
Chris Durkin: There were goals galore as St. Louis CITY SC earned a 3-3 draw at league-leading Inter Miami CF, starting with Durkin's top-corner blast off a bouncing cross.
Carles Gil: As much as the New England Revolution have struggled in 2024, their captain continues to produce. Example: Gil deposited a patented left-footed curler in a 2-1 win at Nashville SC.
John Tolkin: Before representing the United States U-23s in a pre-Olympics camp, Tolkin gave the New York Red Bulls a 1-0 win over Orlando City SC with a free kick that evaded Pedro Gallese.