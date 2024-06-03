Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 18

Cristian Arango: Real Salt Lake 's No. 9 unleashed a frozen-rope strike from beyond midfield in a 5-1 rout of Austin FC . That kickstarted a hat-trick, leaving the Golden Boot presented by Audi leader with 16g/9a on the season.

Carles Gil: As much as the New England Revolution have struggled in 2024, their captain continues to produce. Example: Gil deposited a patented left-footed curler in a 2-1 win at Nashville SC.