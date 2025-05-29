Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 16

Midweek games brought plenty of golazos, with four vying to be called the best of the bunch. Vote here to decide the AT&T Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 16.
Lionel Messi: The GOAT's 2g/1a performance paced Inter Miami CF to a 4-2 home win over CF Montréal, starting with a stunning 27th-minute opener from distance.
Gabriel Pirani: Pirani was the stoppage-time hero for D.C. United, coming off the bench to smash a first-time shot into the upper left corner and salvage a 1-1 home draw against the New England Revolution.
Bartosz Slisz: The Polish international curled a beauty past goalkeeper Pedro Gallese late in the second half to spark Atlanta United's dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Orlando City.
Mohammed Sofo: RBNY's red-hot Ghanaian forward has scored in three straight games, most recently delivering an exquisite flicked finish in Wednesday's 4-2 defeat of Charlotte FC.