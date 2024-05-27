Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 16

MLSsoccer staff

Matchday 16 saw some off-the-rail moments, but amidst the bedlam there were some special strikes that extended unbeaten streaks or snapped winless runs. Here are the candidates for AT&T Goal of the Matchday. Vote here for your favorite.

Diego Rossi: The Crew head to the Concacaf Champions Cup final with some momentum thanks to Rossi, who struck for a brace — including this cheeky chip — in a 2-0 win at Orlando City SC, Columbus' third consecutive road victory.

Anderson Julio: The Ecuadorian came off the bench to score for a second straight game, with a rising near post blast as Real Salt Lake erased a 3-0 deficit to earn a 3-3 draw at FC Dallas, extending their unbeaten streak to 11 games.

Robert Taylor: Taylor ensured Inter Miami CF picked up a big road win and remained atop the Supporters’ Shield race with the opener in a 2-1 win at Vancouver, cutting inside to his right foot and finishing inside the far post.

Riqui Puig: The LA Galaxy snapped a five-match winless streak with Puig scoring the winner, pulling the ball out of his feet with his first touch before a powerful poke into the net from just inside the 18-yard box in a 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo FC.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Matchday

Related Stories

Inter Miami CF's Leonardo Campana wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 15
Charlotte FC's Ashley Westwood wins Goal of the Matchday
More News
More News
FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano named Player of the Matchday

FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano named Player of the Matchday
Stock Up, Stock Down: RSL keep rolling, New England seek answers
Voices: Sacha Kljestan

Stock Up, Stock Down: RSL keep rolling, New England seek answers
Team of the Matchday: FC Cincinnati, LA Galaxy dig deep in Matchday 16
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: FC Cincinnati, LA Galaxy dig deep in Matchday 16
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 16

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 16
Canada roster for Copa América prep matches vs. France, Netherlands

Canada roster for Copa América prep matches vs. France, Netherlands
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 16: Luca Orellano
1:00

Player of the Matchday 16: Luca Orellano
Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:49

Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 16 in MLS!
20:17

WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 16 in MLS!
Armchair Analyst: 50-50s before Tani goal
0:37

Armchair Analyst: 50-50s before Tani goal