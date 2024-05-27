Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 16

Matchday 16 saw some off-the-rail moments, but amidst the bedlam there were some special strikes that extended unbeaten streaks or snapped winless runs. Here are the candidates for AT&T Goal of the Matchday. Vote here for your favorite.

Diego Rossi: The Crew head to the Concacaf Champions Cup final with some momentum thanks to Rossi, who struck for a brace — including this cheeky chip — in a 2-0 win at Orlando City SC, Columbus' third consecutive road victory.

Anderson Julio: The Ecuadorian came off the bench to score for a second straight game, with a rising near post blast as Real Salt Lake erased a 3-0 deficit to earn a 3-3 draw at FC Dallas, extending their unbeaten streak to 11 games.

Robert Taylor: Taylor ensured Inter Miami CF picked up a big road win and remained atop the Supporters’ Shield race with the opener in a 2-1 win at Vancouver, cutting inside to his right foot and finishing inside the far post.