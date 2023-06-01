Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 16

Four tried-and-true MLS veterans brought their finishing boots in Matchday 16, with each scoring brilliant long-range strikes to earn AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday nominations.

Birthday boy Luciano Acosta also put his fantastic finishing skills on display, curling a first-time effort into the top right corner as Supporters' Shield-leading FC Cincinnati took care of business with a 3-1 victory at New York City FC.

Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz hit his free kick with clinical precision, beating LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond at the near post to give the hosts a 2-1 lead at America First Field.

Just five minutes later, Memo Rodríguez sparked the Galaxy's 3-2 come-from-behind win with a golazo of his own. Assisted by Riqui Puig on the counter, Rodríguez faked his marker at the edge of the box before unleashing a long-range blast into the back of the net.