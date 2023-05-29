Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 15

If there’s a lesson to be learned from the candidates for AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 15, it’s that you better not get to the stadium late or you might miss something spectacular. All four of the goals nominated were struck in the first half.
Eduard Löwen got St. Louis CITY SC off to a flying start with a curling free kick over a flailing Thomas Hasal into the upper right corner of the net, pacing the expansion side to a 3-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
There were six goals scored in a wild 3-3 draw between the New England Revolution and Chicago Fire FC, but none were better than Noel Buck’s long-distance, left-footed rocket into the side netting to pull the Revs back a goal in the first half.
Yaw Yeboah also brought the early heat, taking a Cucho Hernández feed and firing his own left-footed bullet past Joe Willis less than 90 seconds after the Columbus Crew and Nashville SC kicked off Sunday night.
Also on Sunday, Erik Thommy wriggled away from a defender near the corner flag and avoided another tackle before powerfully burying the equalizer for Sporting Kansas City in what would be a 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers at Children's Mercy Park.
Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.