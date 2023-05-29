Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 15

Bangers only! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

If there’s a lesson to be learned from the candidates for AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 15, it’s that you better not get to the stadium late or you might miss something spectacular. All four of the goals nominated were struck in the first half.

Eduard Löwen got St. Louis CITY SC off to a flying start with a curling free kick over a flailing Thomas Hasal into the upper right corner of the net, pacing the expansion side to a 3-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

There were six goals scored in a wild 3-3 draw between the New England Revolution and Chicago Fire FC, but none were better than Noel Buck’s long-distance, left-footed rocket into the side netting to pull the Revs back a goal in the first half.

Yaw Yeboah also brought the early heat, taking a Cucho Hernández feed and firing his own left-footed bullet past Joe Willis less than 90 seconds after the Columbus Crew and Nashville SC kicked off Sunday night.

Also on Sunday, Erik Thommy wriggled away from a defender near the corner flag and avoided another tackle before powerfully burying the equalizer for Sporting Kansas City in what would be a 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers at Children's Mercy Park.

Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday

Related Stories

Minnesota United's Bongokuhle Hlongwane wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 14
Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis wins Goal of the Matchday
More News
More News
USA begin U-20 World Cup knockouts vs. New Zealand: "We can win it all"
FIFA U-20 World Cup

USA begin U-20 World Cup knockouts vs. New Zealand: "We can win it all"
Philadelphia Union's Julián Carranza named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

Philadelphia Union's Julián Carranza named Player of the Matchday
Team of the Matchday: Insigne, Mukhtar rise above in Matchday 15
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Insigne, Mukhtar rise above in Matchday 15
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 15
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 15
MLS Matchday 16 Betting Previews: Look for the Red Bulls to pick up 3 points

MLS Matchday 16 Betting Previews: Look for the Red Bulls to pick up 3 points
Club León vs. LAFC: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Champions League final
Concacaf Champions League

Club León vs. LAFC: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Champions League final
More News
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 15: Julián Carranza
0:57

Player of the Matchday 15: Julián Carranza
Bangers only! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:27

Bangers only! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
Chicharito sees red in LA Galaxy vs. Charlotte FC
5:01
Instant Replay

Chicharito sees red in LA Galaxy vs. Charlotte FC
HIGHLIGHTS: Nashville SC vs. Columbus Crew | May 28, 2023
7:01

HIGHLIGHTS: Nashville SC vs. Columbus Crew | May 28, 2023
More Video