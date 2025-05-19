Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 14

Everyone loves a Rivalry Week banger, and there were plenty during Matchday 14. Vote here to decide the AT&T Goal of the Matchday.
Alonso Martínez: The Costa Rican international ignited New York City FC's 2-0 win over Hudson River Derby rival New York Red Bulls, unleashing a long-range blast past goalkeeper Carlos Coronel.
Jack McGlynn: McGlynn's left foot remains lethal from distance, sparking Houston Dynamo FC to a 2-0 win over Texas Derby rival FC Dallas that helped earn his side the El Capitán trophy.
Denis Bouanga: Bouanga golazos and El Tráfico go hand-in-hand. The two-time Best XI forward now has eight all-time goals against the LA Galaxy, with his latest stunner contributing to LAFC's riveting 2-2 draw.
Marco Reus: Reus scored an El Tráfico free kick for the ages, curling his right-footed effort past Hugo Lloris' outstretched hands to salvage a 2-2 draw for LA against LAFC.