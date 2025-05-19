Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 14

Everyone loves a Rivalry Week banger, and there were plenty during Matchday 14. Vote here to decide the AT&T Goal of the Matchday.

Jack McGlynn: McGlynn's left foot remains lethal from distance, sparking Houston Dynamo FC to a 2-0 win over Texas Derby rival FC Dallas that helped earn his side the El Capitán trophy.

Denis Bouanga: Bouanga golazos and El Tráfico go hand-in-hand. The two-time Best XI forward now has eight all-time goals against the LA Galaxy, with his latest stunner contributing to LAFC's riveting 2-2 draw.