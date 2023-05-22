Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 14

MLS Rivalry Week brings about a lot – terrific tifos, heated matches, plenty of emotions and, yes, some sensational goals. Let’s take a look at the four goals nominated for AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday.

Perhaps fittingly, the Florida Derby provided two of Matchday 14’s most special moments. Inter Miami CF forward Leo Campana canceled out Ercan Kara’s opener with a thunderous rip from distance with his left foot into the upper corner.

But the Herons' joy would turn to sadness when Rafael Santos sealed Orlando City SC’s 3-1 road win with a low, left-footed shot inside the far post after Duncan McGuire's layoff to cap a clinical counter attack.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane also stunned a home crowd into silence with a low shot inside the far post deep into second-half stoppage time as Minnesota United FC defeated the Portland Timbers, 1-0, at Providence Park.

Before Hany Mukhtar’s brace led Nashville SC to a 2-1 win over Charlotte FC, Brandt Bronico got the hosts off to a flying start. The midfielder took a pass from Justin Meram, turned toward goal, pumped the brakes as three defenders converged and put a sliding finish in off the post.

