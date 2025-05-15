Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 13

MLSsoccer staff

Matchday 13 marked the first midweek slate of the 2025 MLS regular season, and the golazos kept rolling. Vote here for who had the AT&T Goal of the Matchday.

Kévin Denkey: FC Cincinnati's club-record signing delivered a 1-0 victory at Toronto FC, weaving past defenders in the box before drilling home with his left foot.

Martín Ojeda: After scoring a hat-trick last weekend, Orlando City SC's playmaker rifled home an unstoppable blast in a 3-1 win over Charlotte FC.

Célio Pompeu: In the opening game of Rivalry Week, St. Louis CITY SC's Brazilian midfielder whipped in a right-footed curler that jumpstarted a 2-2 draw vs. Sporting Kansas City.

Brandon Vazquez: The USMNT striker netted his fourth Austin FC goal in style, bending home a free kick from 25-plus yards in a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United.

