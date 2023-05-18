Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 13

MLSsoccer staff

Dead balls, through balls, chips and benders – Matchday 13 brought the variety for AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday. Check out the four nominees from Rivalry Week's Wednesday action below.

Columbus Crew maestro Lucas Zelarayán showed off his composure in the box to finish a beautiful combination with star forward Cucho Hernández in the Crew's 2-0 home victory over LA Galaxy.

Stop us if you've heard this before: Thiago Almada scored a stunning free kick from 20+ yards out. This time he put the Colorado Rapids to the sword in a 4-0 win for Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Almada's teammate Giorgos Giakoumakis converted the ultimate "how's your touch" flex in the same match, cooly controlling a Brooks Lennon long ball off his chest and then chipping Rapids keeper William Yarbrough on the half-volley with his next touch. 

MLS rookie Brandon Cambridge started a second-half Charlotte FC comeback over Chicago Fire FC with a classy bending effort from inside the box in just his fourth-ever league appearance. He'd go on score a second goal in the 81st minute to finish the job, giving his side a 2-1 home win.

Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

