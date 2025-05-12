Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 12

From free kicks to bicycle kicks, Matchday 12 produced golazos that would make any soccer mom proud. Check out the nominees for AT&T Goal of the Matchday. And, as always, you can vote here .

Emil Forsberg: The Swedish international left his imprint all over the New York Red Bulls' 7-0 rout of the LA Galaxy in an MLS Cup 2024 rematch. Forsberg posted 2g/2a, including a stunning free-kick golazo from distance.

Diego Luna: The USMNT midfielder added another special moment to his magical season with the opening goal in Real Salt Lake’s 1-1 draw at FC Dallas. Luna spun to his left foot and, while leaning back, ripped a perfect strike off the post and in for his seventh goal of the year.

Hany Mukhtar: Nashville SC edged Charlotte FC, 2-1, thanks partly to a moment of brilliance from Mukhtar, who took Alex Muyl’s cheeky backheel off his chest before volleying his shot inside the far post.