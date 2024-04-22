Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 10

Derby goals, late equalizers, go-ahead golazos: Matchday 10's AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees had a little bit of everything. Cast your vote here .

Célio Pompeu: A golazo in a derby match hits differently. Just ask Célio Pompeu, who cut inside and unleashed a blast that landed inside the far post to give St. Louis CITY SC a 2-1 halftime lead in a 3-3 draw against Sporting Kansas City.

Steven Moreira: Columbus Crew rallied to earn a 2-2 draw against Portland Timbers thanks to Steven Moreira’s laser from distance that nestled into the top corner in the 74th minute. It was his second career MLS regular season goal.

Prince Owusu: Toronto FC claimed all three points against the New England Revolution thanks to a royal goal by Prince Owusu, who clipped a Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty headed service in while absorbing contact from Andrew Farrell. It was his third goal in his last two games.