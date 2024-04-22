Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 10

MLSsoccer staff

Derby goals, late equalizers, go-ahead golazos: Matchday 10's AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees had a little bit of everything. Cast your vote here.

Célio Pompeu: A golazo in a derby match hits differently. Just ask Célio Pompeu, who cut inside and unleashed a blast that landed inside the far post to give St. Louis CITY SC a 2-1 halftime lead in a 3-3 draw against Sporting Kansas City.

Steven Moreira: Columbus Crew rallied to earn a 2-2 draw against Portland Timbers thanks to Steven Moreira’s laser from distance that nestled into the top corner in the 74th minute. It was his second career MLS regular season goal.

Prince Owusu: Toronto FC claimed all three points against the New England Revolution thanks to a royal goal by Prince Owusu, who clipped a Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty headed service in while absorbing contact from Andrew Farrell. It was his third goal in his last two games.

Thiago Almada: Atlanta United will be disappointed to have conceded twice in short order after a stunning opening goal by Thiago Almada, who took a quick touch before a clinical finish into the lower corner. FC Cincinnati took all three points in the 2-1 road win.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Matchday

Related Stories

Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 9
Seattle Sounders FC's Raúl Ruidíaz wins Goal of the Matchday
More News
More News
Houston Dynamo acquire McKinze Gaines from Nashville SC
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo acquire McKinze Gaines from Nashville SC
Diego Gómez: Inter Miami star out 6 weeks with ankle injury

Diego Gómez: Inter Miami star out 6 weeks with ankle injury
Team of the Matchday: Minnesota United, Real Salt Lake dominate in road victories
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Minnesota United, Real Salt Lake dominate in road victories
Stock Up, Stock Down: Lucho stops Cincy's slide, Chicho shows MVP potential
Voices: Sacha Kljestan

Stock Up, Stock Down: Lucho stops Cincy's slide, Chicho shows MVP potential
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 10
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 10
Video
Video
Sporting KC vs. St. Louis CITY: Fair challenges in Midwest rivalry?
6:48
Instant Replay

Sporting KC vs. St. Louis CITY: Fair challenges in Midwest rivalry?
Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
2:44

Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 10 in MLS!
26:51

WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 10 in MLS!
Mejores Jugadas: LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes | 21 de abril, 2024
2:19

Mejores Jugadas: LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes | 21 de abril, 2024