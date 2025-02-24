Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 1

That means there were plenty of high-quality strikes to choose from, and we’ve narrowed it down to these four candidates for AT&T Goal of the Matchday. Vote here for your favorite.

MLS is Back and so are the golazos. There were 46 goals in Matchday 1, the most during an opening week in league history, breaking the previous mark of 41 scored in 2019.

Jeremy Ebobisse: Goal No. 1 in Major League Soccer’s 30th season was a banger, with Ebobisse's curling left-footed effort into the upper left-hand corner was the difference in LAFC’s 1-0 victory over Minnesota United FC.

Edwin Mosquera: While Emmanuel Latte Lath stole the show in his sensational Atlanta United debut, Mosquera scored the stunning winner, firing a thunderous blast inside the far post to cap a 3-2 victory over CF Montréal.

Pedro Vite: The Ecuadorian international helped Vancouver Whitecaps FC rout Cascadia rival Portland Timbers, taking a ball laid off by Jayden Nelson and curling a shot into the side netting as part of a 4-1 season-opening win, the first for new manager Jesper Sørensen.