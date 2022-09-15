Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 31

The last mid-week slate of the 2022 MLS regular season gave us plenty of stunning scores to remember, but only one can be the Week 31 AT&T 5G Goal of the Week

Carlos Vela threw his hat into the ring of nominees with a spectacular left-footed blast from distance into the upper left corner of Dayne St. Clair's net that salvaged a 1-1 draw for LAFC at Minnesota United.

Houston Dynamo's Fafa Picault also demonstrated his sharpshooting skills at the end of Tuesday night's 3-1 win over the New England Revolution. With five minutes remaining, the winger put the game away - while bagging himself a brace in the process - by connecting a perfect strike from just outside the box while goalkeeper could only Djordje Petrovic look on in disbelief.

Keeping with the theme of long-range golazos, Keegan Rosenberry unleashed an absolute rocket from way out to secure a 2-1 victory for the Colorado Rapids that maintains their Audi 2022 MLS Playoff hopes intact while also officially eliminating the San Jose Earthquakes.

And finally, Thiago Almada played the hero for Atlanta United, using some slick moves inside the box along with an equally impressive finish to score the lone goal in a crucial 1-0 road win at Orlando City SC. The Five Stripes' recording-setting signing has turned it up a notch in recent weeks, earning a call-up with Argentina while helping to keep ATL in the playoff picture with just three games remaining.

