Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 28

Get any sleep? Week 28 of the MLS season provided a whirlwind of midweek action, featuring not just more drama as clubs continue to fight and claw for Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoff spots but loads of spectacular goals.

Only four can qualify for AT&T 5G Goal of the Week and narrowing that list of contenders was far from easy. Fans are now left with an even harder challenge of voting for the winner.

There was a free-kick golazo from LA Galaxy Designated Player Douglas Costa. That same match produced the second contestant, with former FC Barcelona talent Riqui Puig scoring his first MLS goal with a spectacular long-range screamer to salvage a 2-2 draw at Toronto FC.

There was also another incredible long-range effort from Houston Dynamo FC defender Griffin Dorsey. The 23-year-old weaved through multiple LAFC defenders before unleashing a left-footed strike that curled over Maxime Crépeau to earn a 2-1 win and hand the current Supporters’ Shield leaders their third consecutive loss.

And then there’s a stunning free kick from Albert Rusnák. He combined finesse and power to beat Pedro Gallese at the near post for the opener in Seattle Sounders FC's 3-2 loss at Orlando City SC.