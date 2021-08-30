Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 22

Week 22 of the 2021 MLS season offered up some delicious nominations for AT&T Goal of the Week with a pair of stunning free kicks, a blast from distance and a remarkable mazy run and finish all on the menu.
Johnny Russell kept William Yarbrough rooted to his spot with a world-class equalizing free kick in Sporting Kansas City’s 1-1 draw against the Colorado Rapids in a battle of Western Conference elite. There was no way Kenneth Vermeer was grabbing a perfectly placed Lucas Zelarayan free kick in the Columbus Crew's come-from-behind 3-2 Hell is Real win over FC Cincinnati. Moments later, Ronald Matarrita leveled for the visitors with a left-footed bullet from outside the box in first-half stoppage time.
And then there was Brian Rodriguez, weaving through four LA Galaxy defenders before roofing his finish in a wild 3-3 El Trafico draw in one of the highlights of Heineken Rivalry Week.
There are ample offerings, but who will you select? You can vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.