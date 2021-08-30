Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 22

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Week 22 of the 2021 MLS season offered up some delicious nominations for AT&T Goal of the Week with a pair of stunning free kicks, a blast from distance and a remarkable mazy run and finish all on the menu.

Johnny Russell kept William Yarbrough rooted to his spot with a world-class equalizing free kick in Sporting Kansas City’s 1-1 draw against the Colorado Rapids in a battle of Western Conference elite. There was no way Kenneth Vermeer was grabbing a perfectly placed Lucas Zelarayan free kick in the Columbus Crew's come-from-behind 3-2 Hell is Real win over FC Cincinnati. Moments later, Ronald Matarrita leveled for the visitors with a left-footed bullet from outside the box in first-half stoppage time.

And then there was Brian Rodriguez, weaving through four LA Galaxy defenders before roofing his finish in a wild 3-3 El Trafico draw in one of the highlights of Heineken Rivalry Week.

There are ample offerings, but who will you select? You can vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Team of the Week presented by Audi: FC Dallas, Portland Timbers make splash in Week 22

Carles Gil back training with New England Revolution as injury return nears
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

"I'm like a little kid": Vancouver Whitecaps interim coach overjoyed by win amid whirlwind stretch

Five moments that shaped MLS Heineken Rivalry Week in 2021
Rivalry Week

Sources: Charlotte FC sign Uruguayan center back Guzman Corujo
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

GOAL OF THE WEEK x RIVALRY WEEK RIDICULOUSNESS! Vote on your favorite!
1:22

Watch All Goals from Heineken Rivalry Week
24:18

Best moments from Heineken Rivalry Week
6:30

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers | August 29, 2021
4:16

