Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 14

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

This may be academic, but we're all about the democratic process here at MLSsoccer.com. With that in mind, we present the nominees for Week 14 Goal of the Week.

We’ve got cutback curlers from FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta and LA Galaxy midfielder Victor Vazquez, a historic strike from Portland Timbers maestro Diego Valeri and Raul Ruidiaz's audacious long-range shot that lifted the Seattle Sounders to a 1-0 win over Austin FC in Week 14’s finale.

Cast your vote below or on Twitter.com/MLS.

Goal of the Week

Advertising

Related Stories

LAFC forward Carlos Vela wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 13
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 13
Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 12

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
MLS' Canadian teams to host home matches in Canada in August

MLS' Canadian teams to host home matches in Canada in August
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 13
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 13
Atlanta United terminate contract of defender Fernando Meza
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United terminate contract of defender Fernando Meza
Shorthanded Sporting KC eager for weekend test against high-flying Seattle

Shorthanded Sporting KC eager for weekend test against high-flying Seattle
MLS projected lineups - Week 15

MLS projected lineups - Week 15
Team of the Week presented by Audi: New England, Seattle a class above in Week 14

Team of the Week presented by Audi: New England, Seattle a class above in Week 14
More News
Video
Video
Great Atmospheres require Great GOALS! Vote on your favorite Week 14 Goal of the Week
1:33

Great Atmospheres require Great GOALS! Vote on your favorite Week 14 Goal of the Week
All Goals from Week 14
16:40

All Goals from Week 14
Watch MLS in 15 from Austin FC vs. SEA | July 22, 2021
15:25

Watch MLS in 15 from Austin FC vs. SEA | July 22, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 22, 2021
4:18

HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 22, 2021
More Video
Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 25

Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 25

Join us after the USA vs JAM match for a complete recap and analysis of the match and the tournament.