Verde! Matthew McConaughey wears incredible green suit for Austin FC home opener

Matthew McConaughey was always going to have something special planned for Austin FC's home opener on Saturday, and the minister of culture duly didn't disappoint.
Verde was the color at sold-out Q2 Stadium and McConaughey made sure to get in on the theme, strolling down the touchline ahead of kickoff in an eye-catching green suit that maybe only Austin's favorite son could pull off.
After eight road games to start their life in MLS, Austin returned home for the first time to take on the San Jose Earthquakes on a night that's been long in the making.
And McConaughey has been an integral part of the buildup, leading supporters in chants during dress rehearsals at the stadium and even stopping by training earlier in the week to provide some unique motivation to the expansion roster.
But the Hollywood star wasn't the only one dressed for the occasion on Saturday, with Josh Wolff's squad also making sure they brought out their best attire.