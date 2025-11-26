Columbus Crew exercise options for Steven Moreira, Jacen Russell-Rowe

The Columbus Crew announced their year-end roster decisions on Wednesday, highlighted by the return of multiple key contributors ahead of the 2026 season.

Cape Verde international and 2024 MLS Defender of the Year Steven Moreira had his contract option exercised, along with forwards Jacen Russell-Rowe and Ibrahim Aliyu. Russell-Rowe was the team's second-leading goalscorer last campaign with 7g/2a.

Meanwhile, midfielders Lassi Lappalainen and Derrick Jones each had their options declined and are eligible for free agency.

Goalkeepers Evan Bush and Abraham Romero, as well as defender Rudy Camacho, are all out of contract. Bush and Camacho are engaged in contract negotiations about a return to the club.

Legendary MLS midfielder Darlington Nagbe retired at the conclusion of the 2025 season, ending a 15-year career that included four MLS Cups, a Leagues Cup title, two Campeones Cup trophies and three MLS All-Star selections.

Columbus' roster stands at 22 players entering the offseason. They're looking to bounce back from a seventh-place finish in the Eastern Conference (54 points) and a Round One Best-of-3 Series exit in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Contract options exercised (5)

Ibrahim Aliyu (F)

Steven Moreira (D)

Jacen Russell-Rowe (F)

Cesar Ruvalcaba (D)

Amar Sejdić (M)

Contract options declined (2)

Derrick Jones (M)

Lassi Lappalainen (M)

In discussions (2)

Evan Bush (GK)

Rudy Camacho (D)

Out of contract (1)

Abraham Romero (GK)

Retired (1)