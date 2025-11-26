Chicago Fire FC roster update: Jack Elliott option exercised

After a strong first season under head coach and director of football Gregg Berhalter, Chicago Fire FC are poised to bring back most of their key contributors in 2026.

Defender Jack Elliott had his contract option exercised after leading the team in minutes and serving as captain last season. The club did the same for midfielder Sam Williams, who was signed to a first-team deal from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Chicago Fire II during the 2025 campaign.

Chicago declined contract options on forward Tom Barlow and goalkeeper Bryan Dowd. Barlow will be eligible to enter MLS free agency, while Dowd is now eligible for selection in the 2025 Re-Entry Draft.

Veteran defender Chase Gasper is out of contract and pursuing opportunities outside of soccer after the 2025 season. The club also declined a permanent transfer option for midfielder Rominigue Kouamé, who was on loan from Cádiz. Decisions for players who are currently on loan will be announced at a later date.

Outside of those departures, much of Chicago's core remains under contract for 2026, including homegrown standouts Chris Brady and Brian Gutiérrez, as well as star forward Hugo Cuypers and 2025 MLS All-Star Philip Zinckernagel.

Chicago made their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance since 2017 this past season, finishing eighth in the Eastern Conference (15W-11L-8D; 53 points). Their 68 goals scored marked the second-highest total in MLS, behind only Inter Miami CF (81).

Contract options exercised (2)

Jack Elliott

Sam Williams

Contract options declined (2)

Tom Barlow

Bryan Dowd

Out of contract (1)

Chase Gasper

Loan expired (1)