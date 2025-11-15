Venezuela vs. Canada: How to watch, stream international friendly

Canada conclude their November international window against Venezuela on Tuesday at Inter Miami CF's Chase Stadium, further laying the foundation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
How to watch & stream
- TSN, RDS, OneSoccer
When
- Tuesday, Nov. 18 | 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT
Where
- Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The CanMNT began 2025's last international window with a 0-0 draw against Ecuador at Toronto FC's BMO Field.
Venezuela will be their third straight South American opponent, following a 0-0 stalemate with Colombia in October.
Venezuela, currently 50th in the FIFA World Rankings, are coming off a 1-0 win against World Cup-bound Australia on Friday at Houston Dynamo FC's Shell Energy Stadium. Jesús Ramírez scored the lone goal in the 38th minute.
La Vinotinto recently parted ways with head coach Fernando Batista after missing out on the 2026 World Cup with an eighth-place finish in Conmebol qualifiers.
They're currently led by interim manager Fernando Aristeguieta, who called up an MLS-heavy roster featuring Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia, LAFC winger David Martínez, Austin FC midfielder Dani Pereira, FC Cincinnati winger Ender Echenique, New York Red Bulls midfielder Wiki Carmona, Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernández, and Portland Timbers striker Kevin Kelsy.
Canada are riding a two-game unbeaten streak, most recently playing to a 0-0 draw with Ecuador on Thursday.
Despite a sixth-minute red card to Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Ali Ahmed, the CanMNT kept a clean sheet behind 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair and a standout display from Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea.
However, Les Rogues have also gone seven straight halves without a goal – a streak that continued in their first test of the November window due to their numerical disadvantage on the pitch.
“Teams are going to have strategies against us, but I think we're getting better at solving all these issues,” said head coach Jessie Marsch. “Can we continue to find ways to unbalance teams with how we possess the ball, and then convert more of our pressing into attacking transitions? We need to continue to do that. I think we're on track.”