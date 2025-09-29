Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Vancouver FC: How to watch, stream Canadian Championship final

The winner clinches a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup . Should either side fall short, they have additional pathways into the continental tournament.

The Whitecaps can become the second club to win four straight CanChamp titles, a feat Toronto FC accomplished from 2009-12. Meanwhile, Vancouver FC are the second CPL team to reach the final.

Vancouver can win their fourth straight Voyageurs Cup title, and their first where the final isn't against Toronto FC or CF Montréal.

This is Vancouver's second final this season after they fell short in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, suffering a 5-0 loss at Cruz Azul in June. They're also second in the Western Conference (57 points), leaving them in Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup contention.