Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Vancouver FC: How to watch, stream Canadian Championship final

Vancouver Whitecaps FC host Canadian Premier League side Vancouver FC on Wednesday evening in the 2025 Canadian Championship final.
How to watch & stream
- TSN, OneSoccer
When
- Wednesday, Oct. 1 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Where
- BC Place | Vancouver, British Columbia
The Whitecaps can become the second club to win four straight CanChamp titles, a feat Toronto FC accomplished from 2009-12. Meanwhile, Vancouver FC are the second CPL team to reach the final.
The winner clinches a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. Should either side fall short, they have additional pathways into the continental tournament.
- Quarterfinals: 4-3 aggregate vs. Valour FC
- Semifinals: 6-2 aggregate vs. Forge FC
Vancouver can win their fourth straight Voyageurs Cup title, and their first where the final isn't against Toronto FC or CF Montréal.
This is Vancouver's second final this season after they fell short in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, suffering a 5-0 loss at Cruz Azul in June. They're also second in the Western Conference (57 points), leaving them in Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup contention.
The Canadian Championship offers superstar attacker Thomas Müller his first chance at a title away from FC Bayern Munich and Germany. Should Müller win with the Whitecaps, he would pass Toni Kroos as the all-time most decorated German player with 35 trophies.
The Whitecaps also boast MLS All-Stars Brian White and Sebastian Berhalter, two players with USMNT experience. Homegrown goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer could start in place of Yohei Takaoka.
- Preliminary Round: 1-1 draw at Pacific FC, PK win
- Quarterfinals: 2-2 aggregate vs. Cavalry FC, PK win
- Semifinals: 3-2 aggregate vs. Atlético Ottawa
Vancouver FC, who played their expansion season in 2023, will vie for their first-ever trophy.
The Langley, British Columbia-based side is last in the CPL with 18 points through 25 games, but has caught form in the Canadian Championship to advance through three rounds.
Led by head coach Martin Nash, brother of Whitecaps FC co-owner and NBA legend Steve Nash, Vancouver can become the first CPL side to win the Voyageurs Cup.
Several Vancouver players previously played for Whitecaps FC, including Nicolas Mezquida, Matteo Campagna and Vasco Fry.