Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Vancouver Whitecaps FC look to continue their remarkable run in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup when they host LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM in Leg 1 of their quarterfinal series Wednesday evening.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS2, OneSoccer
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Wednesday, April 2 | 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Where
- BC Place | Vancouver, British Columbia
Leg 2 will be played at Estadio Olímpico Universitario on April 9, determining who reaches the CCC semifinals in late April. The aggregate winner will face the winner of the series between LAFC and Inter Miami CF.
Four MLS clubs reached this stage of the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
- Round One: 3-2 aggregate vs. Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica)
- Round of 16: 3-3 aggregate vs. CF Monterrey (Mexico)
Vancouver have surprised many in the early goings of the 2025 season, topping the Western Conference with 13 points through six league matches and booking a spot in the CCC quarterfinals via a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Monterrey.
But the schedule doesn't get any easier for the reigning Canadian Championship winners, who will now look to defeat Pumas, yet another of LIGA MX's premier squads, and earn a spot in the CCC semifinals. Over the last two weeks, the 'Caps have hit a snag in what has otherwise been an extremely successful start to the campaign, most recently battling to a 0-0 draw at Toronto FC.
With star midfielder Ryan Gauld still sidelined, expect Canadian internationals Jayden Nelson and Ali Ahmed, as well as talisman Brian White, to pick up the slack.
- Round One: 3-2 aggregate vs. Cavalry (Canada)
- Round of 16: 3-1 aggregate vs. Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
The seven-time LIGA MX champions have struggled to find their footing in league play this season, currently sitting 10th with just 17 points through 13 matches. But Pumas look to have regained momentum after defeating León, who are currently third in the Clausura, 2-1, over the weekend.
Their league form has not plagued them in continental competition, as the Mexican giants reached the quarterfinals after easing past Costa Rican powerhouse LD Alajuelense by a 3-1 aggregate scoreline.
Mexican international Guillermo Martínez (10g/2a) and Ignacio Pussetto (7g/3a) have led the line this season, while former Houston Dynamo FC standout Coco Carrasquilla patrols the midfield.