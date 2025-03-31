Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Vancouver have surprised many in the early goings of the 2025 season, topping the Western Conference with 13 points through six league matches and booking a spot in the CCC quarterfinals via a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Monterrey.

But the schedule doesn't get any easier for the reigning Canadian Championship winners, who will now look to defeat Pumas, yet another of LIGA MX's premier squads, and earn a spot in the CCC semifinals. Over the last two weeks, the 'Caps have hit a snag in what has otherwise been an extremely successful start to the campaign, most recently battling to a 0-0 draw at Toronto FC.