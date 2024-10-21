Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Portland Timbers: How to watch, stream Western Conference Wild Card

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 8) face Portland Timbers (No. 9) in Wednesday night's Western Conference Wild Card match, determining who meets LAFC (No. 1) for a Round One Best-of-3 Series in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
How to watch & stream
- Apple TV - Free
- TSN/RDS
When
- Wednesday, Oct. 23 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- Providence Park | Portland, Oregon
If a Wild Card match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.
The winner's Round One Best-of-3 Series starts Sunday night at LAFC's BMO Stadium (9:45 pm ET | Apple TV - Free; FS1, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS). They'll then return home on Nov. 3 and, if necessary, contest a third match away on Nov. 8.
- Seed: Western Conference No. 8
- Regular season: 47 points (13W-13L-8D)
Vancouver are stumbling into the playoffs, failing to win in their last seven league games (0W-5L-2D). While Vanni Sartini's team completed a Canadian Championship three-peat during that stretch, they're trending in the wrong direction.
Perhaps Brian White or Ryan Gauld draw a line in the sand; they've combined for 25g/17a this season. Whitecaps fans are also craving a breakout game from DP midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who's managed just six appearances (123 minutes) since signing in early September.
Due to a scheduling conflict at Vancouver's BC Place, the match will be held at Portland's Providence Park.
- Seed: Western Conference No. 9
- Regular season: 47 points (12W-11L-11D)
Portland are fresh off claiming the Cascadia Cup, with Antony's 68th-minute equalizer earning a 1-1 Decision Day draw at Seattle Sounders FC. However, they enter the playoffs with one win in their last seven matches (1W-2L-4D).
As head coach Phil Neville has acknowledged, the Timbers "live and die by" their DP-heavy attack. That includes Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate Evander (15g/19a), as well as forwards Jonathan Rodríguez (16g/9a) and Felipe Mora (14g/6a).
The sticking point? While Portland's 65 goals scored were fifth-most in MLS this season, their defense can get exposed (56 goals against). That's regardless of whether Maxime Crépeau or James Pantemis starts at goalkeeper.