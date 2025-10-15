Vancouver Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas: How to watch, stream Decision Day match

Dallas are in eighth place and would host the Wild Card game as things stand. But their playoff spot isn't secured, with Real Salt Lake , Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes also competing for the final two postseason berths.

Vancouver have the inside track to finish first in the Western Conference, three points clear of second-place San Diego FC . A draw would lock up the top spot for a squad riding an 11-match unbeaten streak across all competitions (7W-0L-4D).

For another lift, star midfielder Ryan Gauld has returned from a long-term knee injury at the perfect time. The Scottish international is working back to full fitness, helping turn the Whitecaps into a serious contender to win their first MLS Cup title.

That momentum got a major boost when Bayern Munich and German legend Thomas Müller arrived in mid-August. He's hit the ground running, with 11 goal contributions (7g/4a) in seven matches across all competitions.

Led by first-year head coach Jesper Sørensen, Vancouver are enjoying their best-ever MLS season. They reached the Concacaf Champions Cup final, won a fourth consecutive Canadian Championship title, and set a club record for single-season points.

Almost that time for Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs ⏳ A look at the matchups if the postseason started today... pic.twitter.com/Tyfi2FUuGs

Record: 10W-12L-11D, 41 points

10W-12L-11D, 41 points Standings: 8th place, Western Conference

Under the direction of first-year head coach Eric Quill, Dallas recently went unbeaten in eight straight matches (4W-0L-4D) to vault above the playoff line. That streak ended last Saturday when they lost 2-1 at the LA Galaxy, pushing their playoff fate to Decision Day.

DP striker Petar Musa has put together his second consecutive 15-plus goal season, forming a strong partnership with Logan Farrington. However, both players will miss out this weekend through suspension.