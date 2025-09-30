Vancouver Whitecaps & Thomas Müller eye Canadian Championship four-peat

For all their recent dominance in the Canadian Championship , Vancouver Whitecaps FC aren’t taking anything for granted ahead of Wednesday’s final against crosstown rivals Vancouver FC (10 pm ET | TSN, OneSoccer).

“… It’s fair to say that they have a lot more to gain than to lose, but on the other hand, I think we have a lot to gain as well. So, I think it’s up to us to make sure that big surprise will not be in this game.”

“It’s a big night for us, but it’s maybe even a bigger night for Vancouver FC,” Whitecaps head coach Jesper Sørensen told reporters on Monday. “I think it’s a great achievement they’ve reached the final.

The three-time defending champions can make it a Voyageurs Cup four-peat in this unprecedented derby at BC Place that will feature a finalist from the Canadian Premier League for just the second time in tournament history.

Battle-tested

Beyond the silverware at stake, the Canadian Championship also grants an automatic berth into the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. The Whitecaps want nothing more than to secure their spot in the continental competition, following a runner-up finish this year.

The lessons learned from that remarkable run, which ended with a 5-0 loss at LIGA MX titans Cruz Azul, will be visible when the Whitecaps take the pitch on Wednesday night.

“The approach, of course, will be maybe slightly different from the approach we had against Cruz Azul, where we were playing away and also playing up against both an opponent and also some circumstances, with playing in Mexico City and altitude stuff that we are not used to,” said Sørensen.