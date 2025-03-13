Vancouver Whitecaps stun CF Monterrey to reach Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals

Brian White was the hero again, as his second-half goal helped Vancouver Whitecaps FC eliminate LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 via the away-goals tiebreaker after the sides finished level 3-3 on aggregate Wednesday evening.
The Whitecaps, who drew Monterrey 2-2 in Mexico after the sides played to a 1-1 stalemate at BC Place last week, will face Pumas UNAM (Mexico) or Alajuelense (Costa Rica) in the quarterfinals next month.
CF Monterrey 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
The Whitecaps rallied from an early deficit to score twice in the second half, with Édier Ocampo leveling in the 57th minute and White, fresh off getting called into the US men's national team for the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals, putting the visitors in front in the 78th minute.
Sergio Ramos gave Rayados a late lifeline with a 97th-minute penalty kick following Video Review, but the match ended level 2-2 and Vancouver advanced on the away-goals tiebreaker thanks to White's dramatics.
Vancouver, who played without captain Ryan Gauld (knee), are now unbeaten in six games across all competitions under new head coach Jesper Sørensen (4W-0L-2D).
Goals
LA Galaxy 4, Herediano 1
The LA Galaxy erupted for two goals in each half to book their spot in the quarterfinals, 4-2 on aggregate, following a 4-1 victory over Herediano at Dignity Health Sports Park.
The Galaxy, who bounced back from a 1-0 loss in Costa Rica last week, will meet LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL in the next round.
The defending MLS Cup champions, who opened the season with four consecutive defeats, raced in front on goals eight minutes apart by Julián Aude and Miguel Berry. Gabriel Pec and Christian Ramírez struck after halftime to secure safe passage into the next round.