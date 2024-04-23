Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps sign Giuseppe Bovalina from Adelaide United

MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have acquired wingback Giuseppe Bovalina from A-League side Adelaide United FC, the club announced Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Australian defender is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with club options spanning from 2027-28.

"We are pleased to welcome Giuseppe to Vancouver," Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. "At 19, he has already been a consistent starter for his team, and we have tracked him as one of the top players in his position in the A-League.

"He brings qualities at both ends of the pitch and we are happy that we were able to convince him that we are the right club with our plan and pathway. We’re looking forward to helping him develop his qualities to the next level."

While at Adelaide, Bovalina tallied 1g/2a in 23 matches. He signed his first professional contract last September after coming through Adelaide's youth academy.

At the international level, Bovalina has made one appearance for Australia’s U-23s. He mainly plays on the right flank.

"I’m grateful for the opportunity that is being given to me and I can’t wait to arrive," said Bovalina. "I will work hard and give my all for Vancouver. I am also excited to get started and play in such an amazing stadium and fan base."

Vancouver are one of MLS' top teams early into the 2024 season, sitting second in the Western Conference (16 points; 5W-2L-1D record).

