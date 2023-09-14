Vancouver Whitecaps sign Canada attacker Junior Hoilett 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have added another Canadian men's national team player, announcing Thursday they have signed midfielder/forward Junior Hoilett through the 2023 MLS season.
The 33-year-old most recently played for Reading in England's second division. He follows VWFC's summertime additions of fullbacks Richie Laryea (loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest) and Sam Adekugbe (transfer from Süper Lig side Hatayspor).
"Junior brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our group," Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. "He has played a key role with Canada’s men’s national team over the years, having most recently helped Canada finish at the top of Concacaf qualifying for the World Cup and was the captain at the Gold Cup. We are very pleased to welcome Junior and his family to the club."
Throughout his professional career, Hoilett has amassed 500 appearances at the club level with 63 goals and 52 assists. His résumé includes over 150 Premier League games across Queens Park Rangers, Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City, as well as early-career loans to SC Paderborn and FC St. Pauli in Germany's 2. Bundesliga.
While playing for Canada, Hoilett has tallied 15 goals and 16 assists (joint all-time leader) in 59 appearances. He featured in all three of Les Rouges' matches at Qatar 2022.
Hoilett gives Vancouver a versatile attacking threat alongside Ryan Gauld, Brian White and Pedro Vite. They are sixth in the Western Conference table, on pace for an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs trip.
