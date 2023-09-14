Vancouver Whitecaps sign Canada attacker Junior Hoilett 

The 33-year-old most recently played for Reading in England's second division. He follows VWFC's summertime additions of fullbacks Richie Laryea ( loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest) and Sam Adekugbe ( transfer from Süper Lig side Hatayspor).

"Junior brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our group," Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. "He has played a key role with Canada’s men’s national team over the years, having most recently helped Canada finish at the top of Concacaf qualifying for the World Cup and was the captain at the Gold Cup. We are very pleased to welcome Junior and his family to the club."