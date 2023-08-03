Canada defender Sam Adekugbe returns to Vancouver Whitecaps

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have brought homegrown defender Sam Adekugbe back to the club, announcing Thursday morning he has joined from Turkish top-flight side Hatayspor.

Adekugbe's deal runs through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, giving the club two established Canadian international fullbacks signed before the Secondary Transfer Window closed Wednesday evening. The Whitecaps also acquired Richie Laryea on loan from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest through December 2023, elevating their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs push.

"We are very excited to welcome Sam back to our club," Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director, said in a release. "Since I arrived in Vancouver, Sam has been on my radar as he fits the profile we look to attract.