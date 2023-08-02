Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Richie Laryea from Nottingham Forest

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have brought defender Richie Laryea back to MLS, announcing Wednesday they’ve acquired the Canadian international on loan from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Laryea’s deal runs through December 2023, resulting in an MLS return after his previous loan from Nottingham Forest to Toronto FC expired at the end of June.

The 28-year-old hasn’t yet broken through at Nottingham Forest, but he performed at a high level earlier this season when recording 2g/3a in 18 games (all starts) for Toronto.

"Richie is a winner, competitor, leader and has proven to be one of the best fullbacks in our league," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. "Since the end of 2021, he has played in every single national team game, including all three World Cup games. We are very pleased to welcome Richie, Melanie and their son Elijah, to our family."

An entrenched part of Canada’s national team, Laryea played a huge role in his country’s historic trip to the 2022 FIFA World Cup as champions of Concacaf. He has scored once in 45 international appearances.

Throughout his MLS career, which began in 2016 with Orlando City SC, Laryea has 10 goals and 14 assists in 116 matches (88 starts). He began as a midfielder before transitioning to the backline.

In Vancouver, Laryea provides a ready-made replacement for the club trading Julian Gressel to the Columbus Crew earlier this summer. Head coach Vanni Sartini often plays with wingbacks and three center backs.

At the Leagues Cup break, Vancouver are seventh in the Western Conference table and on track for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return. Their star players include midfielders Andrés Cubas and Ryan Gauld, as well as striker Sergio Córdova.