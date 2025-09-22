LAFC: Denis Bouanga named Player of the Matchday

LAFC talisman Denis Bouanga entered the MLS record books during Matchday 35, earning him MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.

With his latest star showing, Bouanga became the eighth player in league history to record two hat tricks in a three-game span. He is the first since former Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández in September 2023.

The Gabon international also became the first player in MLS history to score at least 20 goals in three consecutive seasons. He is the second player in league history to score at least 20 goals in three different seasons, following Bradley Wright-Phillips (2014, '16, '18).

Bouanga notched a hat trick for the second time in three games, powering a 4-1 victory over Real Salt Lake and equaling Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi with 22 goals atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

This is the fourth time Bouanga has been named Player of the Matchday, and the first since Matchday 14 in 2024. He joins FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander as the only players to win a Player of the Matchday award in each of the last three seasons.

Bouanga and LAFC travel to face St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, looking to maintain momentum as the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs approach (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).