Vancouver Whitecaps searching for a goalkeeper ahead of Sunday's match at Charlotte FC

Do you have goalie gloves? Played 'keeper in college or maybe even high school? If so, you might have a chance at lining up in goal for Vancouver Whitecaps FC this weekend.

Goalkeepers Isaac Boehmer and Cody Cropper, as well as midfielder Pedro Vite have all been placed in MLS health and safety protocols and will not be available against Charlotte FC Sunday (5 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) at Bank of America Stadium, the Whitecaps confirmed Friday.

With starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal already being sidelined with a left middle finger injury suffered and now Cropper and Boehmer both out of the picture, the Whitecaps have no obvious answers on who should play in goal this Sunday,

“We are currently exploring all our options at the keeper position for Sunday’s game,” Whitecaps FC CEO & sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release.