Vancouver Whitecaps searching for a goalkeeper ahead of Sunday's match at Charlotte FC

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Do you have goalie gloves? Played 'keeper in college or maybe even high school? If so, you might have a chance at lining up in goal for Vancouver Whitecaps FC this weekend.

Goalkeepers Isaac Boehmer and Cody Cropper, as well as midfielder Pedro Vite have all been placed in MLS health and safety protocols and will not be available against Charlotte FC Sunday (5 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) at Bank of America Stadium, the Whitecaps confirmed Friday.

With starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal already being sidelined with a left middle finger injury suffered and now Cropper and Boehmer both out of the picture, the Whitecaps have no obvious answers on who should play in goal this Sunday,

“We are currently exploring all our options at the keeper position for Sunday’s game,” Whitecaps FC CEO & sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release.

Vancouver currently sit at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 3W-6L-2D record and have conceded 21 goals (tied for fourth-most in MLS). Between Hasal (nine games) and Cropper (3 games, 2 starts) this season the Whitecaps have 33 saves (60.7% save rating) and three shutouts.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Related Stories

2022 MLS Fantasy Week 12 DGW Positional Rankings
Player Availability Report
More News
More News
"He's close": FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez nearing USMNT roster

"He's close": FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez nearing USMNT roster
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Where is the sharp money going?
Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Where is the sharp money going?
Real Salt Lake's Bobby Wood on growing up Asian and what it's like to be a role model
Extratime

Real Salt Lake's Bobby Wood on growing up Asian and what it's like to be a role model
Who's in and who's out? Gregg Berhalter addresses USMNT roster for June camp
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Who's in and who's out? Gregg Berhalter addresses USMNT roster for June camp
FIFA to reveal host cities for World Cup 2026 on June 16

FIFA to reveal host cities for World Cup 2026 on June 16
US Soccer board passes new policies on hiring equity, discriminatory chants
National Writer: Charles Boehm

US Soccer board passes new policies on hiring equity, discriminatory chants
More News
Video
Video
Top Storylines Heading into Week 13! | Headlines
1:31

Top Storylines Heading into Week 13! | Headlines
Bobby Wood on his experiences growing up
7:43

Bobby Wood on his experiences growing up
Howard Webb on centralizing VAR
19:52

Howard Webb on centralizing VAR
Why things are fine in Philly
1:39

Why things are fine in Philly
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10