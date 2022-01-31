Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps FC transfer forward Theo Bair to Scotland's St Johnstone FC

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have transferred homegrown forward Theo Bair to Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone FC, it was announced Monday. 

Vancouver retain a percentage of the fee if Bair is transferred to another club. 

The 22-year-old spent last year on loan at Norwegian second division side Hamarkameratene, tallying four goals across 18 appearances as he helped HamKam win the league and first-division promotion. 

“This is a good move for Theo to continue to evolve at this stage of his career. After he made strides forward last year in Norway's second division, this transfer will provide him the best opportunity to progress by playing meaningful minutes at Scotland's highest level,” Vancouver sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. “We will follow Theo closely because the door is always open for a return to the Whitecaps in the future.”

Across 37 MLS games (16 starts), Bair has tallied three goals and two assists. He also has one goal in two senior-team appearances for Canada, scoring during a January 2020 international friendly against Barbados.

“Thank you, Vancouver. After seven years, it’s time to part ways with the club that means so much to me and my family. From entering the academy as a young boy from Ottawa to playing at BC Place in front of all the amazing fans, thank you,” Bair said in a release.

“This was a very difficult decision to make but one that lets me explore my dream even further. I am thankful to my teammates, the academy, all the staff and fans who supported me through it all. Without the city of Vancouver, I wouldn’t be the man I am today. Vancouver will always be my home and no matter where football takes me, I will always be a Whitecap. Thank you all for everything and I am excited for my next step. See you soon.”

With Bair’s departure, Vancouver’s lead striker options remain Brian White and Lucas Cavallini. The Whitecaps are entering their first full season under head coach Vanni Sartini and open their 2202 campaign Feb. 26 at the Columbus Crew.

