Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs: Key dates & schedule information

Major League Soccer has announced the schedule and key dates for the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs.
The top nine teams from the Eastern and Western Conferences qualify, culminating with a primetime MLS Cup 2026 presented by Audi on Friday, December 18. The team with the better regular-season record will host MLS Cup.
After the regular season concludes with Decision Day on November 7, MLS will observe the November FIFA international window before beginning four weeks of uninterrupted playoff action.
Key dates
- Decision Day: Saturday, November 7
- Wild Card Matches: Wednesday, November 18
- Round One Best-of-3 Series: Friday, November 20 - Wednesday, December 2
- Conference Semifinals: Saturday, December 5 – Sunday, December 6
- Conference Finals: Friday, December 11 – Saturday, December 12
- MLS Cup presented by Audi: Friday, December 18
Decision Day 2026
- Watch: Saturday, November 7
The final playoff picture will be revealed when all 30 clubs play on MLS's last regular-season matchday. Eastern Conference matches will start at 4 pm ET, and Western Conference games begin at 7 pm ET.
Wild Card Matches
- When: Wednesday, November 18
The Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card matches will feature a single-game elimination match in each conference between the No. 8 and No. 9 seed, which will be hosted by the higher seed.
The winners will advance to the Round One Best-of-3 Series to face their respective conferences’ No. 1 seeds.
Round One Best-of-3 Series
When: Friday, November 20 - Wednesday, December 2
The top seven teams from each conference will automatically qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series, followed by the respective winners of the Wild Card matches.
All 16 teams participating in Round One will play at least one home game in the series.
- Game 1: Higher seed hosts
- Game 2: Lower seed hosts
- Game 3 (if needed): Higher seed hosts
Conference Semifinals
- When: Saturday, December 5 – Sunday, December 6
The Conference Semifinals will be played as single-elimination, win-or-go-home matches. Each of the four matches are hosted by the highest-remaining seeds.
Conference Finals
- When: Friday, December 11 – Saturday, December 12
A spot in MLS Cup 2026 presented by Audi will be on the line in the Conference Finals, hosted by the team with the better regular-season record.
MLS Cup presented by Audi
- When: Friday, December 18
The playoffs culminate with MLS Cup 2026 presented by Audi, with hosting privileges awarded to the finalist with the better regular-season record.
MLS Cup 2026 marks the last time the marquee match for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy will take place in December before the league’s historic shift to a summer-spring calendar.
How to watch
Every playoff match will be broadcast live on Apple TV and will feature English and Spanish commentary options. Select games, including MLS Cup, will also be available through FOX Sports in the United States and TSN and RDS in Canada.