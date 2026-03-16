Alajuelense vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

LAFC conclude their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series against Costa Rica's Alajuelense on Tuesday night.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Tuesday, March 17 | 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto | Alajuela, Costa Rica
The aggregate winner will face the winner of the series between Mexican sides Cruz Azul and CF Monterrey.
Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.
- Round One: 7-1 aggregate vs. Real España (Honduras)
After cruising past Honduran side Real España in Round One, LAFC were dealt a slight setback as Costa Rican powerhouse Alajuelense held them to a 1-1 draw at BMO Stadium. Now, the Black & Gold must travel to a difficult road environment in search of a victory.
LAFC will feel confident in their ability to leave Costa Rica with a win. This past weekend, they scored a 2-0 victory over St. Louis CITY SC, continuing their perfect 4W-0L-0D start to the MLS campaign.
Denis Bouanga (4g) and Son Heung-Min (1g/4a) have led the way in CCC play so far. David Martínez, the third tip of LAFC's attacking trident, who has three goals in competitions this season, was forced out of last weekend's game with an early injury.
- Round One: Bye
Alajuelense are one of Costa Rica's most prolific clubs, and received a Round One bye after winning the 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup.
In the 2025-26 Liga FPD campaign, Alajuelense won the Apertura, losing just two games over the entire schedule. In the Clausura, however, los Leones currently sit fourth, five points off the league lead after 12 matches.
Their squad includes Costa Rican legends Joel Campbell and Celso Borges, as well as a host of former MLS players, including Ronald Matarrita, Ronaldo Cisneros and Alejandro Bran, who scored the equalizing goal in Leg 1.