Alajuelense vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

The aggregate winner will face the winner of the series between Mexican sides Cruz Azul and CF Monterrey.

Round One: 7-1 aggregate vs. Real España (Honduras)

After cruising past Honduran side Real España in Round One, LAFC were dealt a slight setback as Costa Rican powerhouse Alajuelense held them to a 1-1 draw at BMO Stadium. Now, the Black & Gold must travel to a difficult road environment in search of a victory.

LAFC will feel confident in their ability to leave Costa Rica with a win. This past weekend, they scored a 2-0 victory over St. Louis CITY SC, continuing their perfect 4W-0L-0D start to the MLS campaign.