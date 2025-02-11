Vancouver Whitecaps FC sign winger Emmanuel Sabbi

"He’ll add another dimension to our attack, and he is capable of playing on either wing or up top. We’re excited to welcome Emmanuel to our club."

"Emmanuel is an experienced attacking player who has played in one of the best leagues in the world," said Vancouver sporting director Axel Schuster.

Internationally, Sabbi represented the US at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup and has made one USMNT appearance.

Sabbi has 43g/23a in 219 appearances since beginning his professional career with Danish Superliga club Hobro IK. He's also featured for Danish side Odense BK and Le Havre.

The 27-year-old former US international is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.

Alongside fellow winter signing Jayden Nelson, Sabbi joins a Vancouver attack highlighted by midfielder Ryan Gauld and forward Brian White. The Whitecaps are looking to fill the void left by the offseason departures of Fafà Picault and DP midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

"This opportunity with Whitecaps FC is an exciting new chapter in my journey, and I couldn't be more thrilled. I know that God's plan for me is bigger than my own choices, and I'm trusting in the process every step of the way," said Sabbi.