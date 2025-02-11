Vancouver Whitecaps FC sign winger Emmanuel Sabbi

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have acquired forward Emmanuel Sabbi from French Ligue 1 side Le Havre AC, the club announced Tuesday.
The 27-year-old former US international is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.
Sabbi has 43g/23a in 219 appearances since beginning his professional career with Danish Superliga club Hobro IK. He's also featured for Danish side Odense BK and Le Havre.
Internationally, Sabbi represented the US at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup and has made one USMNT appearance.
"Emmanuel is an experienced attacking player who has played in one of the best leagues in the world," said Vancouver sporting director Axel Schuster.
"He’ll add another dimension to our attack, and he is capable of playing on either wing or up top. We’re excited to welcome Emmanuel to our club."
Alongside fellow winter signing Jayden Nelson, Sabbi joins a Vancouver attack highlighted by midfielder Ryan Gauld and forward Brian White. The Whitecaps are looking to fill the void left by the offseason departures of Fafà Picault and DP midfielder Stuart Armstrong.
"This opportunity with Whitecaps FC is an exciting new chapter in my journey, and I couldn't be more thrilled. I know that God's plan for me is bigger than my own choices, and I'm trusting in the process every step of the way," said Sabbi.
"I'm beyond excited to give my all for this team, the amazing fans, and the incredible city of Vancouver. I can't wait to be part of it, both on and off the field."
Led by new head coach Jesper Sørensen, Vancouver begin their 2025 MLS regular season on Feb. 23 at Cascadian rivals Portland Timbers (4 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They'll also enter Concacaf Champions Cup play on Feb. 20 by visiting Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa.
