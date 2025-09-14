Vancouver Whitecaps FC clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Vancouver Whitecaps FC are in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, clinching a third straight postseason berth after a dominant 7-0 win over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

With six matches remaining, Vancouver (52 points; 15W-6L-7D record) are still in contention for the Supporters' Shield.

In their first year under head coach Jesper Sørensen, the 'Caps have reached the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final and consistently stayed near the Western Conference peak.

Star players

Amid a long-term knee injury to captain Ryan Gauld, several key players have guided the Whitecaps to unprecedented heights. Among them are the All-Star quartet of Brian White, Sebastian Berhalter, Tristan Blackmon and Yohei Takaoka.

Leading the attacking line, White (14g/1a) has produced his third straight season with double-digit goals while finishing second in the Champions Cup Golden Boot race with six tallies.

Berhalter and Blackmon have parlayed career-best seasons into US men's national team consideration, with both earning call-ups for the September international window. Meanwhile, Takaoka leads all MLS goalkeepers with 12 clean sheets.

Add the summer arrival of Bayern Munich and German legend Thomas Müller, and Vancouver have all the makings of an MLS Cup presented by Audi contender.