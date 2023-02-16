Vancouver Whitecaps FC announce TELUS as new front-of-jersey sponsor

TELUS, a global technology company that’s based in Vancouver, will be the Whitecaps’ premier partner through 2027. Aside from jersey visibility, TELUS will also be the presenting partner of Whitecaps FC camps across Canada and the co-presenting partner of the club’s Community Soccer Experience.

“We’re extremely proud to welcome an iconic and leading Canadian brand like TELUS to the Vancouver Whitecaps FC family,” club CEO Axel Schuster said in a release. "In addition to being the perfect fit on the front of our jerseys, we are most excited about our shared passion and commitment to championing the good. Together we are continuing to build stronger, healthier communities and help those who need our support.”