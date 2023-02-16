Vancouver Whitecaps FC announce TELUS as new front-of-jersey sponsor

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Whitecaps new sponser

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have a new front-of-jersey sponsor in TELUS, the club announced Thursday.

TELUS, a global technology company that’s based in Vancouver, will be the Whitecaps’ premier partner through 2027. Aside from jersey visibility, TELUS will also be the presenting partner of Whitecaps FC camps across Canada and the co-presenting partner of the club’s Community Soccer Experience.

“We’re extremely proud to welcome an iconic and leading Canadian brand like TELUS to the Vancouver Whitecaps FC family,” club CEO Axel Schuster said in a release. "In addition to being the perfect fit on the front of our jerseys, we are most excited about our shared passion and commitment to championing the good. Together we are continuing to build stronger, healthier communities and help those who need our support.”

In addition to becoming the official jersey partner for Vancouver’s first team, TELUS will feature on all jerseys for Whitecaps FC 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, the boys academy teams in MLS NEXT and League1 BC, and their girls elite academy in League1 BC.

Last year, Whitecaps FC camps supported nearly 4,000 participants in five provinces. During its inaugural year last season, the Community Soccer Experience brought free soccer programming to more than 6,000 youth in British Columbia.

“Partnering with Vancouver Whitecaps FC was a natural fit for us given our hometown connection and deep-rooted commitment in the Canadian sports community,” said Jill Schnarr, TELUS’ chief brand and communications officer. “As an organization committed to giving where we live, we are thrilled to be the premier partner of the Whitecaps and look forward to working together to drive positive social change through the power of sport.”

The Whitecaps’ decade-plus partnership with Bell, which included jersey sponsorship, ended in January.

