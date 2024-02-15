Matchday

Vancouver Whitecaps exit Concacaf Champions Cup vs. Tigres UANL

Tigres recap 2.14.24
MLSsoccer staff

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have bowed out of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup after suffering a 3-0 loss Wednesday evening at Tigres UANL.

The Leg 2 setback at El Volcán left Vancouver down 4-1 on aggregate vs. the Liga MX powerhouse side, having drawn 1-1 in Leg 1 last week on Canadian soil.  

While goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka kept the Whitecaps within reach, Tigres struck three times in the second half to reach the Round of 16.

Luis Quiñones (51') cleaned up a header that redirected off the crossbar, Ozziel Herrera (85') powered home a header off Diego Lainez's cross and then Juan Pablo Vigón (90+1') iced the match.

Vancouver generated their best chances through defender Mathías Laborda (set pieces) and substitute Fafà Picault (counter-attacks), but lacked the clinical touch to put Tigres on their heels.

Goals

  • 51' - TIG - Luis Quiñones
  • 85' - TIG - Ozziel Herrera
  • 90+1' - TIG - Juan Pablo Vigón

Next Up

  • TIG: Feb. 17 at Cruz Azul | 10 pm ET | Liga MX Clausura
  • VAN: March 2 vs. Charlotte FC | 7:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday Concacaf Champions Cup Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Related Stories

MLS Fantasy 2024: Take your shot at over $10k in total prizes!
Lionel Messi to start Inter Miami vs. Newell's Old Boys friendly
Duncan McGuire rejoins Orlando City: Blackburn Rovers saga "in the past"
More News
More News
Vancouver Whitecaps exit Concacaf Champions Cup vs. Tigres UANL

Vancouver Whitecaps exit Concacaf Champions Cup vs. Tigres UANL
Austin FC sign center back Brendan Hines-Ike
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign center back Brendan Hines-Ike
MLS Fantasy 2024: Take your shot at over $10k in total prizes!

MLS Fantasy 2024: Take your shot at over $10k in total prizes!
Charlotte FC unveil 2024 The Carolina Kit: Explore

Charlotte FC unveil 2024 The Carolina Kit: Explore
DC United sign defender Conner Antley from Tampa Bay Rowdies
Transfer Tracker

DC United sign defender Conner Antley from Tampa Bay Rowdies
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Cucho Hernández's best moments in 2023
0:55

WATCH: Cucho Hernández's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Dénis Bouanga's best moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Dénis Bouanga's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Lionel Messi's best moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Lionel Messi's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Thiago Almada's best moments in 2023
1:00

WATCH: Thiago Almada's best moments in 2023
More Video