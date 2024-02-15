Vancouver Whitecaps exit Concacaf Champions Cup vs. Tigres UANL

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have bowed out of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup after suffering a 3-0 loss Wednesday evening at Tigres UANL.

The Leg 2 setback at El Volcán left Vancouver down 4-1 on aggregate vs. the Liga MX powerhouse side, having drawn 1-1 in Leg 1 last week on Canadian soil.

While goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka kept the Whitecaps within reach, Tigres struck three times in the second half to reach the Round of 16.

Luis Quiñones (51') cleaned up a header that redirected off the crossbar, Ozziel Herrera (85') powered home a header off Diego Lainez's cross and then Juan Pablo Vigón (90+1') iced the match.