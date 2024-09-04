Vancouver Whitecaps envision Stuart Armstrong as "missing piece"

"We feel about him the same way we felt about [Ryan Gauld] and [Andrés] Cubas."

"I was a bad negotiator when I met him and I told him that he is a missing piece for us," sporting director Axel Schuster joked at Tuesday's introductory press conference.

The 32-year-old Scottish international was officially introduced by the Whitecaps on Tuesday, joining via a free transfer after helping Southampton FC earn promotion back to the English Premier League.

Winning experience

Amstrong brings vast experience to Vancouver, having featured in the Scottish Premiership for both Dundee United and Celtic FC before his move to Southampton. He's also scored five times in 51 senior caps for Scotland, highlighted by runs at the 2020 and 2024 Euros.

The versatile midfielder, with over 500 professional appearances and eight career titles, certainly fills a position of need.

"We were pretty sure that the one area where we could help the team would be in the middle of the park and having somebody who connects defense and offense well," Schuster said. "We're defensively very, very strong. We create a lot offensively, but I think there's the one area where we can grow is connecting those two parts of the game.