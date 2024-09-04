Vancouver Whitecaps envision Stuart Armstrong as "missing piece"

How to progress from good to great is a recurring storyline for Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Enter Stuart Armstrong, their new Designated Player.
The 32-year-old Scottish international was officially introduced by the Whitecaps on Tuesday, joining via a free transfer after helping Southampton FC earn promotion back to the English Premier League.
"I was a bad negotiator when I met him and I told him that he is a missing piece for us," sporting director Axel Schuster joked at Tuesday's introductory press conference.
"We feel about him the same way we felt about [Ryan Gauld] and [Andrés] Cubas."
Winning experience
Amstrong brings vast experience to Vancouver, having featured in the Scottish Premiership for both Dundee United and Celtic FC before his move to Southampton. He's also scored five times in 51 senior caps for Scotland, highlighted by runs at the 2020 and 2024 Euros.
The versatile midfielder, with over 500 professional appearances and eight career titles, certainly fills a position of need.
"We were pretty sure that the one area where we could help the team would be in the middle of the park and having somebody who connects defense and offense well," Schuster said. "We're defensively very, very strong. We create a lot offensively, but I think there's the one area where we can grow is connecting those two parts of the game.
"So for that reason, we were not looking for any other area on the pitch to add a DP. When [Armstrong's] profile came up and when we looked at it and started to discuss, we were pretty sure that he combines everything we are looking for."
Gauld connection
The move also reunites Armstrong with Gauld, his Scottish compatriot and former Dundee United teammate. Armstrong said he spoke with Gauld extensively before signing to get an idea of the league, locker-room culture and city.
Gauld has been Vancouver's attacking centerpiece since his 2021 arrival from Portuguese side Farense, racking up 32 goals and 37 assists in 103 MLS appearances. Gauld, currently representing Scotland for UEFA Nations League matches, also sports the captain's armband and has won back-to-back Canadian Championship titles.
"Every player I speak to says to me that the changing room's the best they've experienced in their career," Armstrong said. "The first player that said that to me was [Gauld] and I didn't believe him; I thought he was just saying it.
"Once more and more, every player says it, you begin to believe it. And having met the boys, a few boys yesterday and everyone today and a few more when they come back, I can re-affirm that everyone's a very good guy and a very good changing room to be a part of."
Late-season boost
Armstrong arrives at a critical juncture, with the Whitecaps looking to solidify their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs case. Entering Saturday's showdown against FC Dallas (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), Vanni Sartini's side are three points behind the Colorado Rapids for a top-four spot in the Western Conference (12W-8L-5D; 41 points).
"Hopefully I can bring position play from back to front and connect the midfield to the forward line. Hopefully I can chip in with some creativity, some goals and assists too," Amstrong said.
Armstrong joins Gauld and Cubas as DPs. He is also their second summer signing after Colombian wingback Édier Ocampo arrived on a U22 Initiative deal.
"I think overall the whole transfer window, this whole signing window for us was a good one," Schuster said. "And now we have to get back to work and get the best out of it."