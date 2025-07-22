Vancouver Whitecaps acquire midfielder Kenji Cabrera

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have acquired midfielder Kenji Cabrera from Peruvian top-flight side FBC Melgar, the club announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old rising Peruvian international is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster slots.

Cabrera, who was born in Japan, adds creativity to Vancouver's midfield after Ecuadorian international Pedro Vite was recently transferred to LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM.

While at FBC Melgar, Cabrera tallied 16g/17a in 122 matches. Peru called him up for FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March.

"Kenji is a player with the ability to impact the game offensively in central and wide areas," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "In the last year, we’ve seen him develop into a key part of Melgar, and we believe he’s ready to take the next step in his career.

"Similar to our other U22 Initiative player signings, including Pedro Vite and Édier Ocampo, he still has room to grow, but we are looking forward to helping him reach his potential as he begins this new chapter. We have started the immigration process and hope to have him join the club in mid-August or earlier."