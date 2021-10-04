Vancouver's Brian White named Week 29 MLS Player of the Week

White bagged his first career hat trick in a 3-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, tying his career-high with nine goals in an MLS season. The 25-year-old was acquired by Vancouver in early June via a trade with the New York Red Bulls , and has since played a crucial role in their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs push.

The New Jersey native then found his second in the 59th minute, nodding home a Deiber Caicedo free kick for the 2-0 lead.

White put the game out of reach in the 73rd minute, heading home again – this time from Gauld’s corner kick.

Across his 2021 season with RBNY and Vancouver, White has nine goals and two assists in 25 appearances (20 starts). White got his start in MLS midway through the 2018 campaign, signing after beginning his professional career with New York Red Bulls II in the USL Championship. White, a Duke University product, was RBNY’s first-round pick (No. 16 overall) in the 2018 SuperDraft.

White and Vancouver will look to keep the good times rolling Saturday when traveling to face the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). The Whitecaps sit eighth in the Western Conference standings, one spot outside the playoff picture. They’ve lost just once since early July and are unbeaten in their last four matches.