Vancouver midfielder Caio Alexandre out for 2021 after undergoing foot surgery

Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Caio Alexandre will miss the remainder of the 2021 MLS season after undergoing surgery Monday for a fifth metatarsal fracture in his left foot.

The 22-year-old Brazilian was signed by Vancouver this past March from Botafogo and inked a contract through 2024. He suffered the injury during a training session on August 14.

“We are happy to hear that Caio’s surgery was a success,” Vancouver head coach Marc Dos Santos said in a release. “He is resting now and in the coming weeks our performance team will work closely with him as we build towards a full 2022 preseason with Caio.”

Alexandre ultimately featured in 15 games (11 starts) during his abbreviated first year with the Whitecaps, dishing out one assist across 959 minutes.

Vancouver, who are unbeaten in eight games and chasing a Western Conference playoff spot, maintain a solid midfield stable that includes Janio Bikel, Russell Tiebert and Leonard Owusu. They’re also integrating new DP Ryan Gauld and have homegrown standout Michael Baldisimo as another option.