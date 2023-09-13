USMNT win big over Oman: Balogun, Pepi join the goals

Brenden Aaronson and Ricardo Pepi struck off the bench in the second half as the US men’s national team closed out the FIFA September international window with a convincing 4-0 victory over Oman Tuesday night at Minnesota United FC ’s Allianz Field.

After a lackluster and uninspired performance in a 3-0 victory over Uzbekistan Saturday at St. Louis CITY SC’s CITYPARK, the USMNT played on the front foot from the opening kickoff and took a deserved lead on 13 minutes as Folarin Balogun tapped in off a saved shot by Sergiño Dest that fell to the Monaco forward’s feet at the edge of the six-yard box.

Tim Weah thought he doubled the lead four minutes later, but it was ruled he handled the ball.

After much probing, the Yanks finally got their second goal on the hour mark with Aaronson’s wall-splitting free kick finding the back of the net. Pepi scored for the second consecutive game in the 79th minute and Kevin Paredes forced an own goal two minutes later to close out the scoring.