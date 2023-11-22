USMNT to face Jamaica in Nations League semifinal

The US men's national team's path to potentially a third straight Concacaf Nations League title runs through Jamaica.
Head coach Gregg Berhalter's team, victors of the past two editions of this regional competition, will meet the Reggae Boyz on March 21. The winner advances to face either Mexico or Panama (the other semifinal pairing) in the March 24 championship match, while the losers contest a third-place game on the same day.
The entire Nations League final four will be contested at AT&T Stadium, the sprawling NFL venue that's home to the Dallas Cowboys.
To reach this point, the USMNT navigated past Trinidad & Tobago by a 4-2 aggregate scoreline in their quarterfinal series. But their 2-1 second-leg defeat came at a cost, as fullback Sergiño Dest was red-carded and will miss this upcoming CNL semifinal.
Meanwhile, Jamaica benefited from the away-goals tiebreaker after a 4-4 aggregate deadlock with Canada in their quarterfinal series. A 3-2 second-leg victory at Les Rouges was the deciding factor for head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson's team, overcoming a 2-1 defeat on home soil.
These Concacaf sides have drawn their last two matches, most recently a 1-1 result in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage when FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez's late equalizer canceled out an opener from Philadelphia Union center back Damion Lowe.
By reaching this stage, the USMNT and Jamaica have auto-qualified for the 2024 Copa América that will be hosted across the States next summer.