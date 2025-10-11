USMNT settle for draw vs. Ecuador

The US men's national team battled back from an early 1-0 deficit to earn a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Ecuador at Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium Friday night.

A back-and-forth affair in the early stages, Ecuador opened the scoring after 24 minutes. Veteran forward Enner Valencia raced past Chris Richards on a lightning-quick counterattack and slipped his finish past New York City FC 'keeper Matt Freese at the far post.

The US continued to battle and almost equalized in the 37th minute, as a re-directed cross looked destined for the top corner, before La Tri goalkeeper Hernán Galindez made a stunning save. Folarin Balogun and Aidan Morris each also had chances on the counterattack but were unable to break through as Ecuador took a 1-0 lead into the half.

The US applied consistent pressure throughout the second half and were rewarded for their efforts in the 71st minute, when Malik Tillman set up Balogun, who deposited his close-range finish off the post to even the match at 1-1.

Haji Wright nearly snatched the win for the USMNT in the 89th minute, but couldn't convert a breakaway chance as the two sides settled for a draw.

