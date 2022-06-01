USMNT’s Reggie Cannon eyes World Cup spot after a “very difficult season” in Portugal

“That's just the culture in Europe. A lot of times I'm not able to do certain things, considering the position we're in, because fans might see you, fans might get upset. I mean, I've told players here [in USMNT camp] many stories of fans showing up to my house, fans banging on my car. Fighting relegation is never an easy thing.”

“With all the stress that comes with the Portuguese league, I think it's nice to be able to live somewhat close to the beach, to be able to relieve some of that,” he continued.

An address in one of Porto’s more desirable neighborhoods is only part of the story, though. Those ocean views become less a perk and more a mental-health tool when poor results on the pitch effectively mandate spending downtime in the house out of respect for angry, disappointed supporters, especially with Boavista spending much of the past two seasons in the bottom half of the Primeira Liga table.

“Life in Portugal, it's great. We live 30 seconds from the beach,” Cannon told reporters during a Tuesday media roundtable in Cincinnati ahead of him starting in the US men’s national team ’s friendly vs. Morocco at TQL Stadium Wednesday night (7:30 pm ET | ESPN2, UniMas, TUDN). “Opportunities to go to great restaurants, eat amazing seafood.”

Versatile in defense

In the two seasons since his transfer from FC Dallas, Cannon has navigated injury troubles – including what he calls a misdiagnosis early in the 2021-22 campaign – cultural and linguistic learning curves, multiple positional assignments from center back to wingback and the aforementioned relegation fears, not to mention multiple moves elsewhere in Europe that collapsed at the 11th hour.

After all that, he still spent most of this year as a 90-minute player for Boavista, and finds himself right in the mix at right back, perhaps the most competitive spot on the national team’s depth chart, as the final countdown to the 2022 World Cup begins.

“Ultimately I look at it as a season of growth. In the beginning it was obviously very tough,” explained the FCD homegrown. “It kind of gave me an opportunity to be more versatile. Now I can play right back, I can play right wingback, I can play center back in a line of three. I think overall it helped me learn and grow and understand the game more.

“But it was a very difficult season. A transfer fell through in the summer, transfers fell through in January, it's just what it is. I just have to keep going and I know my time will come, but I just got to be patient and keep working hard. And that's what I’ve been doing.”

After proving himself across two-plus solid seasons in MLS, Cannon was eager to leave his boyhood club and test himself in a new environment when he moved overseas in 2020. Even the low points on his ensuing journey have validated that sentiment.

“Life abroad is interesting. I really like the people. I think it's obviously a great test for players that they want to see their maximum potential,” he said. “It forces you to find a new level, not only physically in your sport, but also mentally, because there's a lot of challenges that come with living abroad and not being in a place of comfort. And I think that's really important when you look at the potential that players can reach. I think challenging yourself in Europe is one of those really, really big steps that every player needs to overcome.