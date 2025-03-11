USMNT reward MLS standouts with Concacaf Nations League call

It’s a Spanish term meaning “four-time champions.” It’s the goal for Mauricio Pochettino and the US men’s national team as they convene in Southern California later this month to defend their Concacaf Nations League title. And the coach has called on Diego Luna , Patrick Agyemang , Brian White and three other MLS standouts to help achieve that objective, rewarding them for their displays in this year’s January camp with a chance to impress in a full USMNT squad.

“He’s a player that can provide different things during the game, and yes, and I think it's important for him to feel the confidence from us. I think he was good in the January camp, and that is why we wanted to provide the possibility to join us again.”

“He’s a player that we already follow from the day that we signed in the USA national team, and of course yes, we want to give another possibility, not only in the January camp,” said Pochettino.

Luna’s inclusion is striking, considering how he was snubbed from last year’s US Olympic team and subsequently revealed he’d consider playing for Mexico, the country of his parents’ birth – though perhaps not surprising given the commitment and resolve he showed to shake off a broken nose and play the game-winning assist in the Costa Rica victory, prompting Pochettino to marvel on live television at the “big balls” it showed.

“I was so happy, we are so happy about the January camp. He showed that we can trust in him … I'm calling him now to show that we really believe in him.”

“We are going to have three different strikers with three different characteristics,” Pochettino told reporters on a virtual press conference after the roster was revealed on Tuesday. “Talking about Patrick, I think he’s still a little bit raw, it's a little bit a player that you can feel that he can evolve and learn a lot. But I think the potential and the characteristics, if he continues his progression, we can talk about for the future in a very good striker, and now it's up to him.

Injuries to Ricardo Pepi and Folarin Balogun have opened the door for Agyemang and White, both of whom scored in January’s friendly wins over Venezuela and Costa Rica, to compete with in-form Norwich City man Josh Sargent for the No. 9 role ahead of a CNL semifinal clash with Panama at SoFi Stadium on March 20. The winner of that match will advance to meet either Canada or Mexico in the title bout three days later.

Roster spots up for grabs

Also of note, New York City FC academy alum Gio Reyna is in the fold for the first time in Poch’s tenure despite his limited playing time at Borussia Dortmund. The coach explained that he and a few others whose clubs are particpating in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup on US soil need to be in camp this month, because under FIFA regulations their club duties at the CWC will trump a national-team call-up for the Gold Cup, which will unfold over the same period in other parts of the country.

MLSers Patrick Schulte and Zack Steffen will also have a chance to win the starting goalkeeper role, with Poch speaking of an “open competition” for that job between that duo and New England Revolution alum Matt Turner, now at Crystal Palace.

As he has on many occasions in his half-year in charge, Pochettino repeatedly emphasized how highly he values competition for places in his group, and the intensity individual players need to fuel their prospects in that race. Along those lines, he cautioned that no one, not even New York Red Bulls product Tyler Adams, a linchpin of the USMNT midfield for most of the last seven years when healthy and a high-level performer for English Premier League upstarts Bournemouth in recent weeks, is assured of a spot on the roster, or on the pitch.

So too goes the message for the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Richie Ledezma and others left out of this camp.

“There are players who have been left out and they must show that rebellion to show that they can come back again,” explained the Argentine manager in Spanish. “The names don't matter, but the representation and the shirt when we go out on the pitch, for me the opportunity to win a title is important and it should be important for everyone.