USMNT ready to reset vs. Portugal after Belgium setback

ATLANTA – You might not expect the head coach of the US men’s national team to compare his side’s task in Tuesday night’s international friendly vs. Portugal to key principles of weight loss and healthy lifestyle (7 pm ET | TNT, HBO Max, Telemundo).

“That for me is [why] I am so happy that happened,” he added, “because there’s still time to realize – it's still time to realize that we need to compete.”

“I want to lose weight. I want. I can. ‘I want’ is only the beginning,” said the multilingual Argentine in his latest colorful conversation with the media. “But after you need to have discipline. Not the intention to eat the nice food, and everything like this … ‘I won, I won! I won!’ But then, it's nice, no? The chicken, the steak, the lasagna, the pasta.

The Yanks largely outplayed their guests in the first half and took a deserved lead as a result. What followed, however, was analogous to a dieter declaring premature victory after shedding a few pounds, according to Poch.

Yet that’s exactly the rhetorical journey Mauricio Pochettino led reporters on in Monday afternoon’s matchday-1 press conference, explaining why he’s come to see Saturday’s stinging 5-2 loss to Belgium as a positive for his squad as they march ever closer to this summer’s FIFA World Cup .

Righting the ship

Oh wait – did we call Tuesday’s game a ‘friendly’? In another example of ‘Pochismo,’ that term has been dropped from the USMNT’s lexicon, replaced by one he believes better reflects the level of fire his players must summon before the big tournament begins.

“Listen, first and foremost, these aren't friendlies. That's something that Mauricio has made very clear to all of us. It's more of a non-official game,” said US and Charlotte FC veteran Tim Ream. “You look at [Saturday’s] result, and nobody's happy about it. There's a lot of disappointment, but you have another game right away that you can go and try to put things right and start to build that momentum.

“It's just an overall effort,” Ream added of his side’s need for relentlessness. “It's not that guys don't want to do it. I think sometimes it's, we've just made an effort, and now it's about making another one, right? It's about making not just the first, the second, the third, the fourth.